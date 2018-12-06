The hottest SEO trends for the year ahead… You knew this article was coming. Some of these trends you've already seen this year, and some are new, but we can definitely expect to see more of all of them in 2019.

So let's take a look at the hottest SEO trends you'll need to know about to be fully prepared for next year.

1. Page Speed

This one is probably the most obvious trend on the list: We all know for a fact that the Internet of today is all about speed. Over 50% of visitors expect your page to fully load within only two seconds, so there are no other options apart from joining the race. Besides, Google's mobile page speed update has made page speed a ranking factor for mobile devices.

Google's PageSpeed Insights tool has undergone some slight modifications as well. Now the tool has separate tabs for speed and optimization.

The speed parameter is now measured based on FCP (first contentful paint) and DCL (DOM content loaded) parameters.

However, if you've been using other tools for measuring page speed, some discrepancy may occur. The reason is that Google now extracts data from CrUX (Chrome User Experience Report) , which is based on real-user measurements.

As for optimization, it's the same old set of parameters according to which the overall technical website optimization score is being calculated.