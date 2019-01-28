Two heads are better than one. Teams can accomplish what individuals cannot. Unity is strength.

I would guess you're picking up on where I'm headed...

In this article, we're going to explore the immense possibilities of content created through collaboration. Why do such a thing? I'll answer that question with a short list, and then we'll dig into a longer list of ways to bring collaborative content to life.

Five Reasons to Collaborate on Content

1. The joy of networking. I'll start with what may be the least obvious benefit. Content creation can be a lonely job? and collaboration can be the cure.

It's fun to meld minds, establish some common ground, and grind the creative gears with your peers. You make friends in the process. Doors tend to open.

2. Greater reach. In 1977, Bing Crosby and David Bowie collaborated on a recording of "Little Drummer Boy." In 1993, Bono recorded a Cole Porter tune with Frank Sinatra.

Those crooner combos are clearly odd couples. But they didn't merely make lovely music together; each of the artists reached across the aisle, figuratively speaking, and enjoyed exposure to a new audience.