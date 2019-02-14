A hashtag is making the rounds on Twitter, and it's one that marketers should be sure to take note of: #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob. The hashtag, started by scientists, shows stock images that fail to accurately represent what professionals of all kinds actually do.

People across social media are laughing at images of construction workers holding the wrong tools, doctors doing incorrect procedures, and jobs of all kind being portrayed incorrectly.

Using stock photos and imagery is part of many marketers' job, and it can often be a challenge to sift through hundreds of images to find the right fit for a campaign.

Based on my experience at stock photography community Dreamstime.com, I've rounded up tips for how to use job-specific images and avoid ending up on the hashtag of fails with your next campaign.

1. Do your research



Photo: Monkey Business Images, Dreamstime.com

Doing research may seem like common sense, but it's not as common as you might think. Do a bit of research about the profession you are trying to portray, so you can get an understanding of at least the basics.

Some of the most wronged professionals in imagery are doctors and nurses. Depictions in stock photos are full of incompetent doctors and nurses listening to the heart on the wrong side to having drawn blood with the patient's tourniquet still on.