Bill Gates's "Content is king" comment has never been truer for B2B companies than it is right now. The digital world has changed things... for the better. Access to information has never been easier, and we've all become used to the idea of immediate gratification. We don't want to wait for things we want, and we certainly don't want to sift through a ton of information to figure out what we need (who has the time?!).

So, if content is king, simplicity is queen—and brands need to be ready with a strategy that delivers both.

To reach consumers and provide superior customer experiences every time, we need to deliver content that's streamlined, simple, and personal. To that end, we need to understand what's important to buyers—and a growing number of buyers cite shared-purpose as a reason to buy from (and work for) a company.

Recent research by Cone underscores that fact:

78% of consumers say companies must do more than just make money; they must positively impact society, as well.

77% say they feel a stronger emotional connection to purpose-driven companies over traditional companies.

66% say they would switch from a product they typically buy to a new product from a purpose-driven company.

68% say they are more willing to share a purpose-driven businesses' content with their social networks than they would traditional companies' content.

And if you want to build a strong and thriving workforce, purpose is again a key differentiator in attracting and retaining top talent. Millennials, who will make up 75% of the workforce by 2025, are actively seeking socially responsible employers. They are the "purpose over paycheck" generation (and Gen-Z is coming up right behind them, and doubling-down. Are you ready?)

If you're a content marketer, it's time for you to work your company's social purpose into the pieces you're producing.

Know Your Purpose

Companies need to be clear on their corporate purpose if they are going to work it into a strong, evolving content strategy. And that purpose needs to be authentic and relatable. It also needs to inspire.