Webinars are a great tool for any stage of the buyer's journey, but if you're trying to use webinars to blast cold leads with boastful information about your product or company, you're probably not going to get the level of attention and engagement you're after.

B2B webinars don't have to be a lengthy sales presentation in disguise, and they don't have to be boring or single-use content. To achieve a better return on investment, there's plenty of low-hanging fruit to consider when you're planning and putting together your webinar.

Avoid visual missteps

You need visuals that will entertain your audience, keep and hold their attention, and prevent early dropping off. That can and should (where applicable and appropriate) mean gifs, videos, graphs, charts, and infographics.

But, take care to avoid some of these common missteps, all of which will severely limit the replay potential of your webinar:

If you're going to include a product demo, recording the walkthrough in advance can help ensure it goes off without a hitch.

If you play a video (demo recording or otherwise), make sure it either doesn't need sound or it will successfully play with sound audible to all attendees, not just the presenter.

Don't steal images. If you're getting your visuals from something like a Google image search, then stop now and look to a reputable site to legally acquire stock images.

Clean it up and be consistent. Seeing sloppy pasting, inconsistent fonts, or pixelated images stretched too far hurts your credibility by making you look like an amateur. Instead of having the webinar host create the presentation, have him/her/them write the script and note any relevant visuals to include. From there, designers can create the presentation.

Having a clean, professional presentation that's within branding guidelines will provide the most value to your company and will have a significantly longer lifespan than a one-off, hand-made presentation filled with A/V flops.

See your webinar as part of something bigger

Webinars can take a lot of time to put together and execute. It's best to create additional, supporting pieces of content either simultaneously or just after the webinar—while the topic is fresh on your mind.