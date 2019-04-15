Businesses that rely on organic-search visibility for sales and conversions know the importance of SEO. Ranking for keywords in Google search, however, is becoming harder and more time consuming.

But you can still take steps to improve your organic-search visibility and the authority of your business and brand across the Web.

Here are three actions to take to ensure better SEO results, particularly if yours is a relatively new business.

1. Make sure you have a Google My Business listing

A crucial element of success in search is brand awareness and authority: The larger your brand presence on the Web, the more weight Google and other search engines give your ranking for core keywords.

A Google My Business listing is the first step toward building such a presence, so it's surprising just how many businesses have not created one.

The first step in this process is to search for your brand or company name using Google search. One of two things will happen with the search result:

There is no Google My Business Listing on the right-hand side of Google search results page (on desktops) or underneath your homepage search result for your business (on mobile device). A Google My Business Listing will be presented that has been automatically created by Google and so you'll need to claim access to it.



