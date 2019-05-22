Sellers are crazy if they don't take advantage of the vast amounts of information about their buyers that's available on social media.
And yet, they don't.
Those who do... have a great advantage.
Whether you're researching new prospective buyers before reaching out, a buyer before a sales conversation, or a target industry, social media should be one of the first places you look.
Here are a few ways you can use major social media sites for sales research.
How to Use Social Media for Sales Research
Use LinkedIn to connect with your professional contacts. Whether a prospect is the one you're trying to get in touch with, a current client, or an opportunity, connect on LinkedIn. Once connected, you can follow their status updates and take note of any changes. LinkedIn is an effective way to stay in touch with your contacts even when they change jobs.
