For businesses large and small, podcasts are a huge opportunity to tap into a largely underserved podcast market that's hungry for fresh content, especially in niche areas of interest.

Nearly 30% of Americans now listen to at least one podcast on a regular basis, and more than 70 million people actively look for engaging podcast content.

It's the perfect time for businesses and their marketers to leverage this large listener demand.

Though many businesses are still wary of the time and resources podcast production requires, the market is primed for growth—and for leveraging. Its popularity among consumers should not be ignored.

Why Should You Consider Starting a Podcast?

Reach your target audience. Podcasting provides a business the opportunity to publicly express its intrinsic passion for a product or service and reach people who have common interests.

What Makes for a Successful Podcast?

The secret to success in podcasting is having a steady stream of content you can draw on that will keep your podcast fresh, informative, and available on a regular basis.

Content is king. As with most media, content is king. Make yours timely and relevant.

How to Get Heard