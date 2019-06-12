Even when you create great content, it might never be seen if it's not promoted and shared. Content promotion is critical to the success of every piece of content as well as being crucial to the success of your content strategy in general. The more views your content has, the more likely you are to make a sale.

To make sure content gets seen and has a chance at generating leads, use these 10 unpaid, organic content promotion tactics.

1. Send the content to your email list

One simple way to promote your content is to send it to your email subscribers.

Email subscribers are three times more likely to share content on social media than leads who have come in through other channels, according to QuickSprout. Moreover, you are six times more likely to receive a clickthrough from an email subscriber than someone on Twitter, for example.

When you have a new piece of content, paste a snippet of it into your email and add a link to read more. Include a subject line with an interesting statistic or quick fact from your content, and use A/B testing to see which email versions receive more opens and clickthroughs.

2. Pursue guest-posting

When you guest-post, you write original articles for authoritative websites. If the site allows, you can also include links back to your own content within the post.