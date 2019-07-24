Hiring and scaling your team can be daunting. Very few things are worse than sinking a ton of resources into making a hire and discovering shortly afterward that it was the wrong hire.

Bad hires can be extremely costly in terms of time, money, resources, and—less obviously—team morale.

Having made many mistakes in scaling and building a team myself, I can tell you that one of the most important things in making the right hire is to evaluate fit over skill.

That may seem counterintuitive, but skills can be learned—whereas fit cannot be taught. The right fit includes having the right attitude, dedication, motivation, and belief in the company mission; that way, when they join the team, they learn skills and adapt quickly.

Besides hiring for attitude and fit, do the following four things.

1. Create an effective job description

The reality is, you don't need more people. You need the right people.

A proper job description can repel the wrong people and attract only those who fit your criteria.