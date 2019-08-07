You click send, and your marketing email is off on its journey into subscribers' inboxes. But when you go back into your ESP to view performance, 10% of the mailing list didn't even receive it. What gives?

The emails you spend so much time strategizing about, crafting, and scheduling aren't worth much if they don't actually reach your target audience.

An essential marketing measure that many marketers don't pay much attention to is email deliverability.

What is it?

Deliverability seems simple: It's an email's ability to reach recipients' inboxes rather than a "junk" or "promotions" folder.

However, different sources define the concept in different terms, creating a lot of misconceptions. Some email vendors promise deliverability rates as high as 99%, leading you to believe your emails are reaching almost all of your recipients' inboxes. But, in fact, those vendors see deliverability as emails simply being delivered, regardless of the folder in which they ended up.

But just because an email is sent, doesn't mean it is delivered to a person's inbox.

When you drill down into it, deliverability can be complex. A variety of factors, such as whether a recipient has opted in to receiving your emails, your sender reputation, and the quality of your email content, affect deliverability. If you aren't aware of those factors, you could be dooming your email campaigns before they are even sent.