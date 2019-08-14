More and more marketing departments are moving from being curious about Agile to actually implementing Agile practices in their day-to-day project management.

However, as Agile principles and concepts from software development get translated into the marketing context, so do a number of myths and misconceptions about Agility. Those myths often end up discouraging teams from taking up Agile practices or hindering their progress as they develop their Agile workflow.

To make sure you and your team do not end up with the wrong idea about what Agile is and what it can or cannot do, let's debunk some of the most common myths surrounding it.

Myth 1: Agile is only for startups

This myth is common, but it's easily debunked,

Agility is not just for startups or small, scrappy teams without external dependencies. Even if you're coming from a larger company with a bunch of rules already in place, you still have a fair chance of achieving Agility within your team or department.

I've seen this happen, but you don't have to take my word for it: The data is definitely there. In this year's second annual State of Agile Marketing Report from AgileSherpas and CoSchedule, you'll see that for those companies that use Agile…

18% have 5,000+ employees.

13% have 1,001-5,000 employees.

6% have 500-1,000 employees.

18% have 100-499 employees.

Those are not small companies! Less than half of Agile marketers come from startup-sized companies (employee count of under 100). Most Agile marketing teams are operating within larger enterprises with hundreds, sometimes thousands, of employees.