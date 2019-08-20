Why do we trust Google as a search engine as much as we do? Besides the fun and engaging doodles, Google consistently delivers the search results we need on the first try, which means we don't have to waste time searching through other options. We trust it so much that when we ask Siri or Alexa for help, we'll roll with the answer they provide—the top Google search result—without a second thought.

More than ever, brands are facing pressure to deliver that same level of customization to customers. You earn their trust and maintain it when you do what Google is so adept at: deliver relevant, personalized content to your customers in a timely manner.

Delivering personalized content at scale is not easy, though. It requires a strategic effort to create content experiences that help you win across various types of marketing strategy, including inbound, demand generation, account-based marketing, and sales enablement.

Let's look at some best-practices for delivering personalized content using each of those four strategies, along with examples of companies that have mastered each approach.

Strategy 1: Inbound

With inbound marketing, content is just as critical for success as being discovered through search. Simply put, if prospects don't find content that fits their needs when they land on your site, they'll click away and look elsewhere. And if they do stick around, your job is to keep them engaging with one piece of content after another.

An effective way to do that is to include calls to action (CTAs) in the content you've provided. If they find your content valuable, and they can receive more of it with almost no effort, they'll be much more likely to take the action you're requesting.

For example, Trimble includes the CTA "Sign Up to Get Tips & Articles Sent Directly To Your Inbox!" alongside its content assets. Notice that this CTA makes sense within the context of what the customer is consuming. It wouldn't make sense for that CTA to appear on a page that's strictly videos.