What makes the difference between a piece of content that gets no traction, and another that encourages a potential client to buy?

Frequently, sales content is written as if it's either a sales brochure or a technical manual—either too pushy or far too clinical. The key, however, is to ensure the content—both substance and style—fits the buyer's needs.

That is the crux of all well-performing content: The collateral you create must fulfill the needs of the buyer, at whatever stage of the buying journey.

This article will help pinpoint the why and how of creating excellent buyer-focused content.

Identify audience needs and create content to help

An essential part of Marketing's skill set is the ability to identify and target relevant audiences and then create content that will reach them.

Building client personas will help with that process if you use data to truly grasp both who your ideal buyer is and whom you currently deal with, and then figuring out where those two align.

The content produced for external audiences should be created for each individual persona or audience, addressing individual needs, pain points, and requirements. Internal audiences should get a similar treatment, but the segregation will be different: Content should be divided by organizational schema, such as differing sales departments. (More on internal vs. external later in this article.)