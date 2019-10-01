This article is for ambitious marketers. If you believe publishing the occasional blog post is all it takes to establish and build authority with content, you can skip this one.

Don't get me wrong; I'm bullish on blogging. If you recognize content marketing as a path to positioning yourself or brand as a subject-matter expert, you can definitely make inroads with a blog.

But what if you want to do more than make a ding now and then? What do you do if you want to make a big-time dent in the infosphere?

You need to do more. Note the use of the word "extra" in the article headline. The authority-building content approaches I'm about to endorse and explain take extra work. And like most things in life, extra effort goes a long way toward producing bigger outcomes.

I'm talking about...