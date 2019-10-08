Without a doubt, one of the most (if not the most) crucial search engine optimization (SEO) activities is keyword research—specifically finding the right keywords.

But keyword research can take a lot of time and effort, especially when done manually. So, to optimize the process, arm yourself with powerful keyword research tools.

Nowadays, there's an abundance of keyword research tools to pick from, which may cause some confusion for those without an abundance of SEO knowledge.

Therefore, in this article, we'll consider seven of the most reliable (and free) keyword finders to help you put together your dream team of keywords.

1. Rank Tracker

Rank Tracker (by my company) is a proven tool that can handle everything keyword research entails. It boasts one of the largest keyword databases, 23 keyword tools (including Google Ads Keyword Planner, Search Console, and Google Analytics), and 7 keyword research methods.

With the help of Autocomplete and Related Searches keyword research methods, you can collect tons of long-tail keywords and keep an eye on search trends in your niche. To make your keyword list 100% complete, check out the Keyword combinations module to uncover all possible keyword combinations and misspelled variants of your keywords.