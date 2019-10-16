Stories were one of the heroes of Facebook's F8 2019. If this surprises you, then you should definitely read on.

More than 1 billion Stories are shared every day across the Facebook family of apps: Facebook, Instagram, and (under the name Status) WhatsApp. In fact, the growth and the potential of the Stories format is so immense, that its long-term potential impact on social media could rival that of Faceboook's News Feed.



Image via Facebook

That raises three burning questions, which we'll answer in this article: What is this relatively new format everyone is talking about? Why should your brand care about it? And, most important, how can you take advantage of it to grow your business?

First Things First: What Is a Story?

A Story is a mobile content format—vertical orientation, 9:16 aspect ratio—that is visible for 24 hours once posted.

You can create a Story from different media assets: an existing photo or video from your phone library, a new photo or video taken with your phone camera, a clip made with the Boomerang app, or even a livestream.

You can then add filters, frames, stickers, and text to liven it up. Individuals and brands can share Stories organically or leverage the power of Stories Ads to expand their reach.