For content creation, different companies use different methods and tools that work best for them. In the end, what's important is that the content is being created and the team creating it is dedicated to pursuing a defined strategy and set of goals.

But when putting together a content marketing team or outsourcing to a content marketing agency, what should you be looking for?

Essential Content-Team Members

Creating content is definitely not a solo project. You need an entire team if you want to reach the company's content goals.

When putting your team together, you may be pleasantly surprised to learn that one person on your team is capable of taking on more than one role at a time. There's no single right number of people you need on your content team; you have to consider your company's resources, abilities, and overall goals to find the sweet spot.

You might also be happy to hear that not every member of your team has to be physically present in your office. Half of B2B marketers, for example, outsource at least one content marketing activity; among those who do, the content activity most likely to be outsourced is content creation (84%).

Outsourcing content creation is an effective way to accomplish your goals without having to search for new team members or train existing employees to develop content.

Although the exact composition of your team will depend on your company's needs and capabilities, the following four core roles will be required for any effective content marketing team.