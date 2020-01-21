Not long ago, content marketing was all about launching a website, posting on blogs, and circulating emails to new and existing customers. No longer.

Today, it's a critical, multifaceted discipline in which organizations rely on technology and nimble content approaches to deliver and repurpose everything from copy and images to video and podcasts across multiple channels and audiences.

Indeed, most organizations now see content marketing as one of the most invaluable tools in their belts for driving brand awareness and sales leads.

With so many brands now competing around customer experience and personalization, that's even more true, which is why content marketing budgets continue to rise and the reason many marketers believe they are becoming pretty sophisticated at it.

But are they really?

No doubt, plenty of savvy marketers are driving creative content marketing campaigns that the industry would view as successful. In fact, nearly 85% of technology marketers surveyed recently by the Content Marketing Institute (CMI) and MarketingProfs say they've used content marketing effectively in the previous year to create brand awareness, and 80% say they have used it to create sales leads.

Yet it's highly likely that because of various inefficiencies, those campaigns were less successful than they could have been. Scrutiny would most likely turn up weaknesses borne from misconceptions—or myths—that ultimately lessened the impact of those content marketing efforts.

Here are the five most common content marketing myths to overcome.