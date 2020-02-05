Remote work, telecommuting, flexible workplace... all are terms used interchangeably to describe the same phenomenon: allowing employees to work some or all of the time outside of your business's offices.

This trend began with the IT revolution of the 90s and has dramatically increased since then alongside technological developments: 70% of office workers globally work remotely at least once a week, according to recent research.

Today, it is easier than ever to work remotely or manage a remote team. And, as with every workplace trend, there's a reason for this uptick (not just because there are more tools than ever for remote work).

Remote work offers tangible benefits to any business. Of course, there are some specific challenges as well that need to be overcome.

This article will highlight both the benefits and the challenges, and then focus on the tools and strategies you can use to overcome them so that you can keep your remote marketing team properly synced.