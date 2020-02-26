From segmentation to email, A/B-testing, and website analytics, marketers use data in every facet of their roles. And before the new era of privacy, marketers used third-party data to provide customers with personalized interactions and messaging.

However, in the wake of data breaches and scandals, coupled with the introduction of more stringent data and privacy regulations, people have become increasingly wary of handing over their information. Marketers now need to turn to a different source of data.

To build trust while maintaining personalization, marketers are turning to zero-party data.

What is zero-party data?

Brands generate first-party data via interactions with their audiences. That can be obtained by installing a tracking pixel on your website to monitor user behavior or it can be obtained from website analytics, apps, social media, CRM, surveys, purchase history, etc.

Zero-party data, on the other hand, is data a customer intentionally and proactively shares with you. Though it sounds a lot like first-party data, there are some significant differences.