"Know your customers" is the first commandment, and a core mission, of every (successful) company.

How well do you know your customers? Who are they? What do they need? How/when/where do they need it?

In search (site, mobile or voice), it's vital to "listen" to customers—to their search interactions, which are their way of telling you what they want.

So...

Are you listening, and can you respond?

How can you develop a solid customer search experience strategy?

How can you serve as a personal search concierge to guide users toward content, products, or services they seek?

To truly "know" your customers and what they want, think of yourself as a reporter.

Good reporters learn the 5Ws (and 1H) of journalism: who, what, when, where, why, and how. They know that as you ask the right questions, you get closer and closer to the right answers. As you listen to customers (via their searches), you'll want to ask the following six questions.