Content marketing and search engine optimization go hand in hand: No matter how much great content you release into the wild, it's not going to do you any good unless people can find it; and if you want people to be able to find it, you need SEO.

But it's not just SEO that has an impact on content marketing success; content marketing can also affect your SEO—positively or negatively.

Content Marketing Mistakes That Can Sabotage SEO

Of course, experienced marketers know that content marketing and SEO have a symbiotic relationship, but many are still making seemingly small mistakes in their content marketing that can add up—and end up sabotaging their SEO strategy.

Here are eight ways you might be doing just that.

1. Focusing only on external content

A successful content marketing strategy consists of both earned and owned content.

Earned content might include guest-contributed articles or press mentions about you or your company published on high-authority sites. Both of those are valuable from an SEO perspective when they include a link back to your website. But if you focus only on earned content and neglect your own site, you won't reap the full SEO benefits.