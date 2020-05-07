How do you optimize your digital marketing strategy to generate more leads?

Frankly, that's a broad question. To find your way through the digital marketing jungle of today, you need to better understand trends in digital marketing today.

Because of how complex digital marketing is today, we gathered some do's and don'ts from practitioners and will share an overview of best-practices to be used in 2020 and beyond.

Leave some practices behind

Chances are, if you spend five minutes around someone working in content marketing, you'll hear "lead generation." Marketers chase leads like Ponce de León chased the Fountain of Youth. They plan for it; work for it; eat, sleep, and breathe for it.

But generating leads has become more important and more complex. That said, several specialists shared the lead generation practices they recommend tossing out with the new decade.

Adam Hempenstall, CEO and founder of Better Proposals, states that the leads the company gets from social media ads are not qualified: "They churn pretty fast." The company will stop social media marketing and organic reach efforts, and start focusing on other practices, as discussed in this article.





is not what it used to be. Tytus Golas, founder of Tidio, chooses to give less importance to growing their social media reach in favor of focusing on their blog and SEO: "We will continue investing into Facebook ads, and they still work fine, but we plan to slowly switch our attention to bringing more organic traffic from Google." Adam Hempenstall, CEO and founder of Better Proposals, states that the leads the company gets from social media ads are not qualified: "They churn pretty fast." The company will stop social media marketing and organic reach efforts, and start focusing on other practices, as discussed in this article. Automated and generic messages don't work anymore. People want content that is relevant to them. This is the first time we're mentioning the tendency toward relevant, personalized content. It won't be the last time you hear of it.



don't work anymore. People want content that is relevant to them. This is the first time we're mentioning the tendency toward relevant, personalized content. It won't be the last time you hear of it. Arek Ponski, founder at Teambuzz: "Automated and generic messages should be off the menu for any business. We should turn to a more personalized approach." Be original, don't choose strategies that have become mainstream. Stand out by looking at your business from a different angle. Choose one main tactic and let the others play a supporting role.



Daniel Ndukwu, founder at Kyleads, confirms: "Content upgrades aren't as effective as they've been in the past. This may be due to the tactic's becoming mainstream."

The consensus with the marketing specialists we spoke with seems to be that pay-for-play marketing should stay in the 2010s, along with automated, generic messages. Though new, relevant content is still a valuable marketing strategy, it might need to be approached from another angle.

Stand out