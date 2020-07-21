Understatement of the decade: The pandemic has changed the way we do busines.

Never in recent history have so many elements of our lives and business operations been entirely upended seemingly overnight—from work-at-home mandates to the complete shuttering of entire industry verticals.

And that tremendous disruption has been driving a major shift in lead-gen and pipeline cultivation for B2B marketers.

With so much uncertainty, it's hard to know whether it's the right time to pursue a relationship: Will customers be in business long enough to buy? Can they realistically consider a purchasing decision right now or are they simply trying to keep the lights on?

Moreover, industry events and in-person networking—two of the primary B2B networking channels—have been shut down.

Facing their own fiscal uncertainty, many marketers are pausing advertising and marketing campaigns or reallocating spend to much later in the year, assuming we'll see some level of return to regularity by then.

The reality, though, is that no one knows how long this will last.

Assuming that it will be a temporary pause is not only extremely short-sighted but also potentially disastrous.