As a B2B marketer, you are targeting other businesses—vendors, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, others—and, more specifically, buyers within those businesses.

Your B2B SEO should be ensuring that you reach the right professionals at those companies via Google and other search engines.

Though some have been predicting the death of SEO, especially since Google tweaked its algorithms to eliminate the old practice of keyword stuffing, SEO is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

However, as search algorithms become smarter, your B2B SEO strategy has to keep pace.

Today, it is no longer about the number of times keywords appear in your website content but how relevant that content is to searchers' intent.

That means investing some time to know your target B2B audience—their interests and their needs—and creating relevant content related to those.

In short, you content must address user intent, but if your sole intention is simply to rank for a keyword, your B2B keyword strategy is already a lost cause.

But keywords still matter, so how do you know which keywords to use?