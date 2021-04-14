A company's overall goal is growth. Thankfully, the advent of automation technologies has made businesses more efficient—and measurable growth highly obtainable.

However, it is up to marketers to drive that revenue and business growth with technology and automation. More and more companies have come to understand that over the years, and they have integrated marketing automation into their strategy.

The primary reason businesses miss out on driving revenue via marketing automation is that they don't realize its endless possibilities. Businesses that do, achieve a 77% increase in conversions thanks to lead nurturing through marketing automation, according to Invespcro. And 91% of marketers agree that automation is essential in their business's success across various marketing channels.

Are you sold yet on how marketing automation can improve your processes and drive more revenue to your company?

If not, in this article we'll break it down for you.

Omnichannel Strategy and Orchestration

In recent years, many businesses have shifted their strategies to make the customer experience a greater priority. That's because a customer's experience, good or bad, typically results in their sharing it with those close to them or others on social media platforms.

Referrals from friends, family, and colleagues are the most trusted form of advertising. To secure those kinds of referrals, companies need to provide an exceptional customer experience, and the best way to do so is by orchestrating an omnichannel strategy.

The omnichannel experience is all about creating a personalized customer journey across channels. Many companies incorporate multiple channels—such as brick-and-mortar and a social media page—but the channels often operate separately. The goal is to design a seamless way for customers to pick up in one channel where they left off in another.

That requires understanding how your leads and customers interact with your different touchpoints, and what their needs and pain points are. Marketers must focus on designing personalized journeys and using orchestration to predict potential customer actions and needs; technologies such as artificial intelligence and marketing automation can help.

You can use automation to add chatbots to your website that supply quick and knowledgeable responses, automate customer service satisfaction surveys, and route support tickets based on priority.

A seamless conversation among channels ultimately maximizes your revenue. The happier your customers are, the more of an advocate they become for your brand, and the more leads you gain.

Hypertargeting: Getting the Right Customers

Hypertargeting enables marketers to deliver the most relevant customized messages and promote them in places their ideal audiences can see. When used correctly, it can transform a company, driving revenue and business growth.

But how do you know where to promote?

That's where technology comes in. Artificial intelligence can gather customer and user data that enables marketers to analyze behavior and identify nuances, such as which payment methods and channels have the highest success rates among their target audience. That data informs marketer efforts in making messages more precise and more concise and intensifying branding. Marketers can also use it to influence ad placement on various platforms.

Operational Efficiencies Through Automation

The National Association of Sales Professionals cites data entry as one of the top time-wasters for those in Sales. The truth is, having too many individual manual tasks results in not only time wasted but also countless deals lost.

Marketers can drive revenue and business growth by incorporating marketing automation technologies. Those tools boost operational efficiency throughout your sales and marketing teams.

Automating your process has a host of benefits:

Reducing the number of deals lost because of not following up with prospects on time

Reclaiming lost time from repetitive tasks (e.g., manually adding leads into your CRM)

Updating contact records within your CRM for each email marketing campaign, webpage, or social media post a customer interacts with

Moving your contacts as they move back and forth in the sales pipeline, depending on their actions

Automating your processes enables your team to redirect their efforts and focus on crafting new strategies that reach a larger audience and attract new customers.

Automated Reporting for Increased Visibility

Identifying weak points in its process just once doesn't mean the task ends there. Few businesses have maximized their revenue by merely keeping with the status quo. It takes consistent evaluation and revision to find a strategy that yields success.

Marketers can drive revenue and business growth by giving teams visibility through technology-enhanced reporting. Many marketing automation tools can generate daily, weekly, monthly, or even quarterly reports for your assessment, which saves your company countless hours of hunting for and compiling data.

Using those detailed data reports, you can gain valuable insight into both what's working and where you still need to make improvements to boost your conversion rates.

