The 10 Biggest E-Commerce Shopping Days of 2016

Cyber Monday (November 28) was the biggest e-commerce shopping day of 2016 in the United States, according to recent research from comScore.

The report was based on comScore 2016 data for non-travel (retail) e-commerce spending via both home and work desktop computers. The researchers excluded auctions and large corporate purchases from the data set.

Consumers in the United States spent $2.67 billion via desktop computers on Cyber Monday 2016.

The following day (November 29) was the next biggest day of the year for e-commerce purchases, followed by Black Friday (November 25).





Consumers spent $63.1 billion via desktop computers on retail e-commerce sites this holiday season (November through December 2016), up 12% year over year.

