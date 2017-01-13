The 10 Biggest E-Commerce Shopping Days of 2016

Cyber Monday (November 28) was the biggest e-commerce shopping day of 2016 in the United States, according to recent research from comScore.
The report was based on comScore 2016 data for non-travel (retail) e-commerce spending via both home and work desktop computers. The researchers excluded auctions and large corporate purchases from the data set.
Consumers in the United States spent $2.67 billion via desktop computers on Cyber Monday 2016.
The following day (November 29) was the next biggest day of the year for e-commerce purchases, followed by Black Friday (November 25).
Consumers spent $63.1 billion via desktop computers on retail e-commerce sites this holiday season (November through December 2016), up 12% year over year.
About the research: The report was based on comScore 2016 data for non-travel (retail) e-commerce spending via both home and work desktop computers. The researchers excluded auctions and large corporate purchases from the data set.
Rate this
Overall rating
Add a Comment
Comments
The header for the chart specifies that it was the top 10 days in the holiday season, but the article title does not give that specification. Leading me to wonder if there are other days throughout the rest of the year that might be on par with some of the smaller holiday season numbers. Does anyone do that tracking for time frames like Valentines, Back To School or Graduation Season?