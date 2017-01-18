Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GOPRO17 »

The Best Times and Approaches for Pitching Journalists

by   |    |  598 views
Most journalists say they like to be pitched story ideas early in the week and in the morning, according to recent research from Business Wire.

The report was based on data from a survey of 600+ members of the media living in 40+ countries. Most of the journalists polled reside in North America and the United Kingdom. Respondents work across various verticals, including B2B/trade news, business/finance news, local/national news, lifestyle/entertainment news, and consumer products/services news.

Some 61% of journalists say morning is the best time to receive pitches, 30% say afternoon is best, and 9% say evening.

Less-experienced journalists (those working in the field for less than five years) and Generation Z journalists prefer to be pitched in the afternoon.


Journalists prefer to be pitched story ideas early in the work week, with Tuesday ranking as the most popular day (34% cite it as best), followed by Monday (29%), and Wednesday (15%).

Journalists say the key elements they look for in press releases are supporting facts (65% cite this element), interesting story angles (62%), and trending topics (53%).

Journalists say the most important supplementary materials to press releases are photographs, graphics, and infographics.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 600+ members of the media living in 40+ countries. Most of the journalists polled reside in North America and the United Kingdom. Respondents work across various verticals, including B2B/trade news, business/finance news, local/national news, lifestyle/entertainment news, and consumer products/services news.


