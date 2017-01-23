Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GOPRO17 »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Metrics and KPIs Used Most to Measure Marketing Performance

by   |    |  1,392 views
Email
Top

Which metrics and KPIs are most often reported to CMOs and other top marketers? Do high-performing brands pay closer attention to certain types of metrics or KPIs?

To find out, Allocadia surveyed 200 people who work for companies with $20 million to $2.5 billion in annual revenue. The brands included in the survey were in 13 verticals (B2B and B2C) and based primarily in North America, though some European organizations were included.

Activity-based metrics/KPIs (clicks, visits, likes, etc) are the most reported to CMOs/top marketers (57% receive such metrics).

Marketing funnel metrics (inquiries, conversions, etc.) are second (48%), followed by metrics/KPIs that measure Marketing's contribution to the business (47%).


CMOs/top marketers for high-performing brands, which were defined in the report as those with 25%+ in projected revenue growth, are more likely to receive metrics/KPIs that measure Marketing's contribution to the business and funnel actions; they are less like to receive activity-based metrics/KPIs.

Among the technologies and tools marketers use for marketing performance management, Excel remains the most popular tool (82% of brands surveyed use it); PowerPoint is second, followed by automation platforms.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 200 people who work for companies with $20 million to $2.5 billion in annual revenue. The brands included in the survey were in 13 different verticals (both B2B and B2C) and based primarily in North America, though some European organizations were included.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Marketing AnalyticsMarketing StrategyMetricsResearch SummariesSurvey Data

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!