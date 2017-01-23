Metrics and KPIs Used Most to Measure Marketing Performance

Which metrics and KPIs are most often reported to CMOs and other top marketers? Do high-performing brands pay closer attention to certain types of metrics or KPIs?

To find out, Allocadia surveyed 200 people who work for companies with $20 million to $2.5 billion in annual revenue. The brands included in the survey were in 13 verticals (B2B and B2C) and based primarily in North America, though some European organizations were included.

Activity-based metrics/KPIs (clicks, visits, likes, etc) are the most reported to CMOs/top marketers (57% receive such metrics).

Marketing funnel metrics (inquiries, conversions, etc.) are second (48%), followed by metrics/KPIs that measure Marketing's contribution to the business (47%).





CMOs/top marketers for high-performing brands, which were defined in the report as those with 25%+ in projected revenue growth, are more likely to receive metrics/KPIs that measure Marketing's contribution to the business and funnel actions; they are less like to receive activity-based metrics/KPIs.

Among the technologies and tools marketers use for marketing performance management, Excel remains the most popular tool (82% of brands surveyed use it); PowerPoint is second, followed by automation platforms.

