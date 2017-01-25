Consumers Want These E-Commerce Website Elements Personalized

The e-commerce website elements that consumers are most interested in seeing personalized are shipping options, product recommendations, and coupons, according to recent research from Episerver.

This report was based on data from a survey conducted in October 2016 of of 1,112 US consumers who said they had shopped online in the previous year.

Some 43% of consumers say they prefer to see shipping information on e-commerce websites that has already been personalized, without needing to input information; 38% prefer to see personalized product recommendations; and 33% prefer to see personalized product/service information.

Among overall content types, coupons are the e-commerce website element that consumers most want to see personalized (44% would like brands to personalize them).





Consumers say e-commerce website personalization should be based on purchase history (38% of respondents say brands should know that history) and personal interests (25%).

