The Apps and Technologies Trending With College Students [Infographic]

College students in the United States are increasingly using Uber for transportation, Spotify for music, and Venmo for making payments, according to recent research from Fluent.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted between October 17 and November 17, 2016, of 501 college students age 17-24 from all regions of the United States.

More than-three quarters (78%) of the students surveyed say they sometimes use Uber, up from 20% in 2015.

Some 65% of students who make electronic payments say they use Venmo, up from 35% in 2015.

Spotify is now used by half of college students for music streaming, up from 40% in 2015.


Check out the infographic for more insights from the survey:

