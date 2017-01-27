Valentine's Day Search Trends

Online searches related to Valentine's Day start increasing at the beginning of the year and peak in volume on the day itself, according to recent research from Bing Ads.

The report was based on internal Microsoft Bing search engine data from January and February, 2016. The researchers examined overall search trends as well as trends related to paid search ads.

Clicks on paid search ads related to Valentine's Day spiked the week before the actual day last year, the analysis found.

The peak day for clicking on paid search ads related to Valentine's Day occurred on February 12, 2016, two days before Valentine's Day.





"Etsy" and "flowers" were the most searched for Valentine's Day gift terms on Bing last year via desktop computers. "Jewelry" and "engagement rings" were the most search for terms on Bing via mobile devices.

For searches that started with "Valentine's Day gift for" the word that most often followed was "husband" (22% of searches); "friend," "boyfriend," and "wife" were next in frequency.

