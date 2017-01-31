B2B Video Benchmarks for 2017

Videos created by B2B companies continue to be viewed mainly on desktop computers, and they are still mostly watched during the workweek, according to recent research from Vidyard.

The report was based on data from nearly 250,000 videos posted by 500 B2B companies to the Vidyard video platform over the 12 months ended November 2016; the videos included in the dataset had more than 600 million streams.

Some 86% of B2B video streams occur on desktop computers, and 14% occur on mobile devices, the analysis found.

Chrome is the most popular browser for viewing B2B videos (53% of views); Internet Explorer is next (34%), followed by Firefox (9%), and Safari (4%).

Some 84% of B2B video views occur during the workweek:





The majority (56%) of videos published by B2B companies are less than two minutes long; 12% of the B2B videos examined are more than 20 minutes long:

A significant portion of the audience exits in the first 10% of all B2B videos, no matter what the length, the analysis found.

The average retention rate (the share of initial viewers still watching) by the end of a video is 37% across all the pieces examined.

In general, the shorter the video, the larger share of the audience that is left at the end. Videos less than 90 seconds in length retain 53% of their audience through the end, on average, whereas videos longer than 30 minutes retain only 10% of their audience through the end, on average.

Most (56%) of the B2B companies included in the analysis have fewer than 100 pieces, total, in their video library.

