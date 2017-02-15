User Research Trends: When, Why, and How Brands Test Offerings

Most brands that conduct user research do so early in the development of new products/services/campaigns, according to recent research from UserTesting.

The report was based on data from a survey of 2,238 professionals who work for companies in a range of verticals (19% B2B technology/software, 12% advertising/marketing, 12% B2C technology/software, 57% other industries).

Some 72% of respondents say their company conducts use research before beginning the development of products/services/campaigns, and 76% say their company does so during the design/prototyping phase.

Just over half (52%) of companies do additional user research after products/services/campaigns have launched, according to respondents.





Some 70% of companies say they conduct user research on their websites; 54% test prototypes; and 50% conduct user research on their competitors' offerings.

Most respondents (87%) say their company uses user research to understand customers' needs/attitudes; other top motivations are to test prototypes/wireframes (72% cite it as a way they use user testing) and to educate upper management/other stakeholders (53%).

The most popular user research methodologies are usability tests (79% of brands surveyed conduct them), surveys (65%), and interviews (59%).

