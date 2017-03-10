My Cart (0)
The 25 Most Popular Digital Properties in 4Q16

by   |    |  435 views
Google, Facebook, and Yahoo had the most-visited websites by consumers in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to research from comScore.

The report was based on 4Q16 comScore US data for both mobile and desktop devices. The researchers attributed digital brands' visitors to their parent companies (for example, YouTube visits/views were rolled up into Google's total).

Google-owned sites had the most US unique visitors/viewers in 4Q16 (247 million).

Facebook's properties ranked second (209 million).

Next were Yahoo's (206 million), Microsoft's (190 million), and Amazon's (189 million) sites.


About the research: The report was based on 4Q16 comScore US data for both mobile and desktop devices. The researchers attributed digital brands' visitors to their parent companies.


