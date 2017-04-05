Limited Time Offer: Save 20% on PRO with code APRIL17 »

The 10 Highest-Paying Digital Marketing Jobs

by   |    |  1,010 views
Which jobs related to digital marketing and technology have the highest average annual salary ranges?

Mondo, a national staffing agency, looked at recent US data for nearly 70,000 digital marketing and IT placements to find out.

Not surprisingly, senior executives have the highest salaries of digital marketing-related jobs.

CMOs earn an average of $160,000- $245,000 annually, and VPs of digital marketing earn $140,000-$200,000.

Web analytics/data specialist ranks as the third highest-paying job title, followed by VP of e-commerce.


Next are director of interactive, director of creative, UX specialist/information architect, mobile app developer, director of UX/UI, and VP of interactive product/interactive marketing.

About the research: The report was based on US data for nearly 70,000 digital marketing and IT job placements.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

