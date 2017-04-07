Limited Time Offer: Save 20% on PRO with code APRIL17 »

How Much Time Do US Adults Spend on Mobile Each Day?

by   |    |  498 views
Adults in the United States spend nearly three hours each day, on average, on their mobile devices, according to recent research from comScore.

The report was based on comScore Mobile Metrix data for adults age 18 and older in the United States. The data was collected between December 2005 and December 2016.

The analysis found US adults spend 2 hours and 51 minutes each day, on average, on mobile devices.

Total minutes spent by Americans on mobile devices has leveled off since 2015 as smartphone market penetration has plateaued.


Some 81% of US adults owned a smartphone in December 2016, up from 27% in December 2010 and 2% in December 2005.

About the research: The report was based on comScore Mobile Metrix data for adults age 18 and older in the United States. The data was collected between December 2005 and 2016.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

