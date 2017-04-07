How Much Time Do US Adults Spend on Mobile Each Day?

Adults in the United States spend nearly three hours each day, on average, on their mobile devices, according to recent research from comScore.

The report was based on comScore Mobile Metrix data for adults age 18 and older in the United States. The data was collected between December 2005 and December 2016.

The analysis found US adults spend 2 hours and 51 minutes each day, on average, on mobile devices.

Total minutes spent by Americans on mobile devices has leveled off since 2015 as smartphone market penetration has plateaued.





Some 81% of US adults owned a smartphone in December 2016, up from 27% in December 2010 and 2% in December 2005.

