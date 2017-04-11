Limited Time Offer: Save 20% on PRO with code APRIL17 »

The Most Popular B2B Data Providers With Marketers

by   |    |  533 views
ZoomInfo, InfoUSA, and Data.com are the most popular data providers with B2B marketers, according to recent research from Openprise.

The report was based on data from a survey of 175 marketers who work for B2B companies in the United States with more than 200 employees.

Some 41% of those B2B marketers say they have used ZoomInfo at some point to access data about companies/individuals; 36% have used InfoUSA; and 35% have used Data.com.

ZoomInfo is especially popular with enterprise companies (5,000+ employees).

Some 61% of enterprise marketers surveyed say they have used the ZoomInfo's platform to access B2B data.


Some 62% of B2B marketers say they use data providers to identify individuals within target companies; 52% use data providers to identify new target companies.

Respondents say the top problems with B2B data providers are missing contacts at target companies (41% cite it as an issue), missing field values in contacts (39%), and incorrect field values (20%).

