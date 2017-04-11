The Most Popular B2B Data Providers With Marketers

ZoomInfo, InfoUSA, and Data.com are the most popular data providers with B2B marketers, according to recent research from Openprise.

The report was based on data from a survey of 175 marketers who work for B2B companies in the United States with more than 200 employees.

Some 41% of those B2B marketers say they have used ZoomInfo at some point to access data about companies/individuals; 36% have used InfoUSA; and 35% have used Data.com.

ZoomInfo is especially popular with enterprise companies (5,000+ employees).

Some 61% of enterprise marketers surveyed say they have used the ZoomInfo's platform to access B2B data.





Some 62% of B2B marketers say they use data providers to identify individuals within target companies; 52% use data providers to identify new target companies.

Respondents say the top problems with B2B data providers are missing contacts at target companies (41% cite it as an issue), missing field values in contacts (39%), and incorrect field values (20%).

