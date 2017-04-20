The Biggest Mistakes Small Businesses Make With Their Websites

Consumers say the biggest mistake a small business can make with its website is to include outdated contact information, according to recent research from Vistaprint Digital.

The report was based on data from a March 2017 survey of 1,818 consumers in the United States age 18 and older.

Some 49.7% of respondents say outdated contact information on a small business website leaves a bad impression.

Other major mistakes include failing to post an address and hours (41.5% say this leaves a bad impression), not including product information (34.3%), and having an unprofessional design (26.2%).





Some 28.9% of consumers surveyed consider a small business website is outdated if it has not been updated in more than six months; 24.8% say a website is outdated if it has not been updated in more than one month.

Some 59.8% of consumers surveyed say a bad website experience makes them less likely to purchase from a small business.

Consumers say they primarily turn to small business websites for product information (44.9% cite it as their top reason), hours (21%), contact information (18.7%), and directions (5.5%).

