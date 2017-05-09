The Podcast Market in 2017: Demographic and Listening Trends

One in four Americans has listened to at least one podcast in the past month, according to recent research from Edison Research and Triton Digital.

The report was based on data from a telephone survey of 2,000 people age 12 and older in the United States.

Some 60% of respondents say they are aware of what podcasting is, and 40% say they have listened to a podcast.

Just under a quarter (24%) of US consumers say they have listened to at least one podcast in the past month (the monthly podcast audience), up from 21% in 2016 and 9% in 2008.





Some 56% of consumers who have listened to a podcast in the last month are men; 44% are women.

The monthly podcast audience is wealthier than average: 45% say they have an annual household income over $75,000, compared with 35% of the general US population.

The audience also skews younger, with 51% of monthly podcast listeners under age 34.

More than two-thirds (69%) of monthly listeners say they consume podcasts on a mobile device, up from 42% in 2013.

Some 62% of monthly listeners say they access podcasts by clicking and listening immediately; 16% download podcasts manually and listen later; 19% subscribe and listen later; and 3% don't know how they access episodes.

Most monthly listeners (62%) who subscribe to podcasts subscribe to fewer than five different shows.

About the research: The report was based on data from a telephone survey of 2,000 people age 12 and older in the United States.