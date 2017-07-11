Limited Time Offer: Save 25% on PRO with code JULYPRO »

How Salespeople Improve Their Skills

by   |    |  638 views
Most salespeople turn to their peers and networks for tips on how to improve professionally, rather than to team training resources and content sources, according to recent research from HubSpot.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in March 2017 of 420 salespeople in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Some 53% of respondents say they get tips on how to improve as a salesperson from their peers/network; 44% get tips from their manager, 35% from team training resources, 24% from news sites/publications, and 14% from blogs.

Women are more likely than men to seek ways to improve their sales skills.


Women are especially more likely than men to turn to peers, managers, and training resources for professional tips.

Some 36% of respondents say they try to improve as a salesperson by going to company sponsored training sessions and 29% say they try to improve by going to networking events.

Respondents who intended to go into sales as a career are more likely to attend networking events and conferences to improve their skills compared with respondents who did not intend to go into sales as a career.

Respondents who did not intended to go into sales as a career are more likely to seek one-on-one coaching from their managers and peers.

