Consumers' Biggest Pet Peeves With E-Commerce Sites

Consumers say their biggest pet peeves with e-commerce sites are poor navigation and opaque pricing, according to recent research from Corra.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 e-commerce shoppers in the United States.

Some 41% of respondents say their biggest pet peeve related to finding products on e-commerce sites is poorly designed menus/a lack of subcategories for key merchandise; 30% say their biggest pet peeve is poor search functionality.

One-third of respondents say their biggest pet peeve related to e-commerce shopping carts is when pricing isn't revealed up front; 27% say their biggest pet peeve is having to create an account to check out.

Some 69% of respondents say those pet peeves would cause them to visit another e-commerce website to shop.





About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 e-commerce shoppers in the United States