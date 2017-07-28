The Top 15 US Web Properties and Mobile Apps

Google and Facebook control both the most-visited Web properties and the most-used mobile apps in the United States, according to recent research from comScore.

The report was based on June 2017 comScore measurement data.

Google-owned sites, including YouTube and other platforms, were the most-visited Web properties by US consumers in June (241 million unique visitors across mobile devices and desktop computers, combined).

Facebook was the next most-visited Web property (204 million unique visitors).





Facebook's app was the most popular with US adults in June (76% reach among people age 18+); YouTube ranked second (67%).

Facebook Messenger was third (65%), followed by Google Search (60%) and Google Maps (56%).

