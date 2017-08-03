The Incredible Amount of Data Generated Online Every Minute [Infographic]

Users of the Internet generate 2.5 quintillion bytes of data each day, on average, according to recent research cites by Domo.

The report was based on publicly available data from a range of sources, including Web measurement services such as Internet Live Stats and news outlets such as BuzzFeed.

Among the key insights from the analysis: The Weather Channel receives 18 million forecast requests every minute, on average.

Also, every minute...

YouTube users watch 4.1 million videos.

Google delivers results for 3.6 million searches.

Wikipedia users publish 600 new edits.

Check out the infographic for more:





