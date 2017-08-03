My Cart (0)
The Incredible Amount of Data Generated Online Every Minute [Infographic]

Users of the Internet generate 2.5 quintillion bytes of data each day, on average, according to recent research cites by Domo.

The report was based on publicly available data from a range of sources, including Web measurement services such as Internet Live Stats and news outlets such as BuzzFeed.

Among the key insights from the analysis: The Weather Channel receives 18 million forecast requests every minute, on average.

Also, every minute...

  • YouTube users watch 4.1 million videos.
  • Google delivers results for 3.6 million searches.
  • Wikipedia users publish 600 new edits.

Check out the infographic for more:


About the research: The report was based on publicly available data from a range of sources, including Web measurement services such as Internet Live Stats and news outlets such as BuzzFeed.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

