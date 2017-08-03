The Incredible Amount of Data Generated Online Every Minute [Infographic]

Users of the Internet generate 2.5 quintillion bytes of data each day, on average, according to recent research cites by Domo.
The report was based on publicly available data from a range of sources, including Web measurement services such as Internet Live Stats and news outlets such as BuzzFeed.
Among the key insights from the analysis: The Weather Channel receives 18 million forecast requests every minute, on average.
Also, every minute...
- YouTube users watch 4.1 million videos.
- Google delivers results for 3.6 million searches.
- Wikipedia users publish 600 new edits.
Check out the infographic for more:
