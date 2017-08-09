My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The 15 Best Cities for Finding a Digital Marketing Job in 2017

by   |    |  848 views
Email
Top

San Francisco is the US city offering the most jobs (per capita) for digital marketers seeking employment, according to recent research from MarketPro.

The report was based on an analysis of digital marketing job postings on Indeed, ZipRecruiter, and LinkedIn.

The researchers determined the number of open positions per 10,000 people using United States census population estimates for major metropolitan areas.

The San Francisco region has the most open digital marketing job listings per 10,000 people; Boston ranks second.

They are followed by Seattle, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Dallas, San Diego, and Philadelphia.


About the research: The report was based on an analysis of digital marketing job postings on Indeed, ZipRecruiter, and LinkedIn.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!