The 15 Best Cities for Finding a Digital Marketing Job in 2017

San Francisco is the US city offering the most jobs (per capita) for digital marketers seeking employment, according to recent research from MarketPro.

The report was based on an analysis of digital marketing job postings on Indeed, ZipRecruiter, and LinkedIn.

The researchers determined the number of open positions per 10,000 people using United States census population estimates for major metropolitan areas.

The San Francisco region has the most open digital marketing job listings per 10,000 people; Boston ranks second.

They are followed by Seattle, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Dallas, San Diego, and Philadelphia.





