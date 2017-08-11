My Cart (0)
Instant Gratification Nation: The Impatient American Consumer [Infographic]

Many Americans say technology has made them more impatient today than they were five years ago, according to recent research from Fetch and YouGov.

The report was based on data from a survey of a YouGov poll conducted in May 2017 among 2,489 US adults age 18 and older.

Some 41% of respondents say technology has made them more impatient than they were five years ago. Among Millennials, the proportion is 45%.

Only 26% of respondents say they would wait longer than 30 minutes for takeout food, and 41% of consumers say they would not wait longer than 15 minutes for a ride requested via a mobile app.

Check out the infographic for more findings from the poll:


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

