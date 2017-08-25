What's Hot (and What's Not) in Online Retail [Infographic]

Which keywords and products have been hot with online shoppers in 2017?

To find out, SimilarWeb examined data for branded and non-branded search terms that have led the 100 highest-traffic retail sites in the United States this year.

"Fidget spinner" was the most searched for non-branded product across all retail categories through the end of spring.

The most popular product-related retail search term in January 2017 was "prom dresses."

Check out the infographic for more findings from the report:





About the research: The report was based on an analysis of data for branded and non-branded search terms that have led the 100 most-trafficked retail sites in the United States this year.