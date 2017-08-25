My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

What's Hot (and What's Not) in Online Retail [Infographic]

by   |    |  458 views
Email
Top

Which keywords and products have been hot with online shoppers in 2017?

To find out, SimilarWeb examined data for branded and non-branded search terms that have led the 100 highest-traffic retail sites in the United States this year.

"Fidget spinner" was the most searched for non-branded product across all retail categories through the end of spring.

The most popular product-related retail search term in January 2017 was "prom dresses."

Check out the infographic for more findings from the report:


About the research: The report was based on an analysis of data for branded and non-branded search terms that have led the 100 most-trafficked retail sites in the United States this year.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

E-CommerceResearch SummariesRetail MarketingSearch Engine MarketingSearch Engines

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!