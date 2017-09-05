The Content Structures, Processes, and Tools Most Used by Marketers

Most marketers say their company has style and brand guidelines in place for content, but less than half say their firm has developed more complex content structures such as a customer journey map or a messaging framework, according to recent research from Content Marketing Institute.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in February 2017 among 411 marketers (59% work for B2B companies, 21% for B2B-B2C hybrid companies, 10% for B2C companies, and 10% for nonprofit organizations).

Some 70% of respondents say their firm has style and brand guidelines in place for content; 53% have a formal content workflow, 51% have developed customer personas, 50% use content performance analytics, 33% have created a customer journey map, 32% create structured content, and 29% have developed a messaging framework.

Some 46% of marketers say they have processes in place that enable their firm to always or frequently deliver the right content to the right person at the right time.





Just 24% of marketers say they have processes in place that enable their firm to always or frequently repurpose content without a great deal of human intervention.

Some 76% of respondents say they use an email platform to help manage their content marketing efforts; other popular technologies include content management systems (57% use) and content collaboration/workflow software (44%).

Some 69% of respondents say their firm has some systems in place to help produce, manage, and distribute content, but that there is also a lot of manual work involved.

