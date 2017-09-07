My Cart (0)
LinkedIn Data: The 10 Highest-Paying Jobs and Fields of Study

Orthopedic surgeon is the highest-paying job title in the United States, and computer science is the highest-paying field of study, according to recent research from LinkedIn.

The report was based on 2017 data from more than two million LinkedIn members in the United States.

Orthopedic surgeons have a median total compensation (salary plus bonus/commission) of $450,000.

Cardiologist is the job title with the next-highest median compensation total ($382,000); radiologist ranks third, followed by anesthesiologist and plastic surgeon.


The top-paying entry/midlevel jobs (only one or two years' experience necessary) are investment banking analyst ($105,000 median compensation) and associate brand manager (also $105,000).

Computer science is the highest paying field of study in the United States, with graduates earning a median compensation of $92,300.

About the research: The report was based on 2017 data from more than two million LinkedIn members in the United States.


